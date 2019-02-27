Louisiana Tech (6-2) used a two-run 12th inning to knock off UALR (1-7) on the road Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are now a perfect 4-0 on the road this season.

An opposite-field double by Parker Bates in the 12th inning drove in Taylor Young from first to give Tech a 4-3 lead. Bates also scored on the play after a UALR error to make it 5-3, which ended up being the final score.

For Tech offensively, Shelton Wallace and Tanner Huddleston both collected two hits in the win.

While Bates provided the offensive drama late, the story of the night could be found on the mound for Tech. Kyle Griffen made his first start of 2019 and was outstanding. The junior left-hander threw six innings and allowed only one earned run.

Jonathan Fincher, Braxton Smith, Quinton Logan, and Beau Billings combined to throw another six innings in relief while allowing only two earned runs and striking out five.

Billings earned his second win of the season in as many appearances.

The Bulldogs will be back home this weekend when they will host Arkansas State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Friday night at J.C. Love Field.

