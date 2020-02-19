Louisiana Tech (4-0) earned its fourth straight win to open the season Tuesday night at McNeese (4-1) by a score of 7-4.

Martinez Makes Debut

Greg Martinez made his Bulldog debut on the mound Tuesday night. The freshman right-hander tossed 4.2 innings and allowed only 2 earned runs on 6 hits. Martinez also struck out 4 Cowboys in earning the first win of his career.

Griffen Dynamite in Relief

Kyle Griffen did what Kyle Griffen does Tuesday night. The senior left-hander came on to throw the final 4.1 innings for Tech and earned his first save of the season.

Offense Busts Out

After an inconsistent performance offensively in Lafayette this past weekend, Tech got the bats going Tuesday night. The Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits and also earned 8 free passes.

Hunter Wells lead the way with 3 hits and 2 RBI.

How about this freshman class that Lane Burroughs has put together?

Cole McConnell, Ben Brantley, Adarius Myers, and Jorge Corona, all freshmen, combined to go 7/14 (.500), with 4 walks and 3 RBI.

Corona also added 2 doubles, while Myers added 1 of his own.

Troy Up Next

The Bulldogs will continue its road trip this weekend in Troy, AL when they will take on the Troy Trojans. First pitch of the three-game series is set for 6 pm Friday night.

