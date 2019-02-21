Mason Robinson’s walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Louisiana Tech (4-0) a 3-2 win over UL-Lafayette (1-3) Wednesday night in front of 2,011 fans.

The Bulldogs were only able to muster five hits throughout the night, but none were bigger than Robinson’s game-winner that scored Parker Bates to give Tech the victory. Robinson finished the evening as the only Bulldog hitter to collect multiple hits with two.

Steele Netterville also collected a two-run single to give Tech a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning.

UL-Lafayette would eventually tie the game in the ninth inning on a Gavin Bourgeois single before Robinson walked it off in the tenth.

On the mound for Tech, Matt Miller was outstanding for Tech striking out seven in 4.2 innings of work while only allowing one run.

Jonathan Fincher earned his first career victory for Tech in relief after striking out all three guys he faced in the 10th inning.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Friday night at J.C. Love Field when they will host a very good Troy team. The Trojans won 42 games a season ago while making it to the NCAA Regionals.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!