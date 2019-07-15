Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the minor leagues in the Cleveland Indians organization. Maton was traded to the Indians on July 12th. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

· 24.1 IP, 0-0, 7.77 ERA, 34 hits allowed, 6 BB, 20 K, .321 OPP BA, and 1.64 WHIP in MLB (In Triple-A Maton has thrown 19.2 innings, 2-1, 2.75 ERA, 2 saves, 17 hits allowed, 7 BB, 33 K, .239 OPP BA, and 1.22 WHIP)

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, Mason Mallard, and David Leal make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

· Diehl (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies): 39.2 IP, 1-0, 3.86 ERA, 31 hits allowed, 12 BB, 42 K, .217 OPP BA, and 1.08 WHIP (Diehl made his MLB debut on June 11th but is currently back in Triple-A)

· Bristo (High-A, New York Yankees): 43.1 IP, 3-1, 2.28 ERA, 32 hits allowed, 14 BB, 54 K, .213 OPP BA, and 1.06 WHIP (Bristo has made three appearances in Double-A)

· Harris (High-A, Colorado Rockies): 63 IP, 2-5, 5.29 ERA, 85 hits allowed, 13 BB, 56 K, .322 OPP BA, and 1.56 WHIP

· Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .217 BA, .352 OBP, .339 SLG %, 24 BB, 32 strikeouts, 2 home runs, and 16 RBI

· Mallard (Class A Short Season, Tampa Bay Rays): .278 BA, .391 OBP, .315 SLG %, 8 BB, 13 strikeouts, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI (Mallard was promoted to Short Season on July 11th)

· Leal (Rookie, Oakland Athletics): 10.1 IP, 2-0, 2.61 ERA, 7 hits allowed, 0 BB, 11 K, .200 OPP BA, and 0.68 WHIP

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech athletics!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!