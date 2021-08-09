Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | August 9, 2021

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Houston Astros.

Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:

- 43 appearances, 2-0, 46 IP, 4.70 ERA, 24 ER, 42 hits allowed, 21 BB, 66 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, Kent Hasler, and Parker Bates make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 35 appearances, 2-2, 34.1 IP, 2.62 ERA, 10 ER, 31 hits allowed, 6 BB, 49 K

Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 27 appearances, 5-1, 38 IP, 4.26 ERA, 18 ER , 27 hits allowed, 22 BB, 45 K

Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 44 GP, 31/131, .237 avg, .342 OBP, .366 SLG, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 12 BB, 46 K

Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)

- 17 appearances, 1-1, 49 IP, 8.08 ERA, 44 ER, 69 hits allowed, 24 BB, 42 K

David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)

- 13 appearances (9 starts), 1-5, 51.1 IP, 5.08 ERA, 29 ER, 58 hits allowed, 6 BB, 63 K

Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 18 appearances, 2-1, 2 saves, 26.2 IP, 2.70 ERA, 8 ER, 17 hits allowed, 16 BB, 51 K

Parker Bates (A, Kansas City Royals)

- 2 GP, 1/4, .250 avg, .500 OBP, .500 SLG, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

