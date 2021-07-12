Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | July 12, 2021

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Cleveland Indians. Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:

- 32 appearances, 2-0, 35.2 IP, 4.79 ERA, 19 ER, 31 hits allowed, 16 BB, 52 K

Strong finish to the first half for Maton with a 2.95 ERA in his last 15 appearances.

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Kent Hasler make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 27 appearances, 2-0, 25.1 IP, 2.49 ERA, 7 ER, 24 hits allowed, 4 BB, 34 K

Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 20 appearances, 5-0, 27 IP, 2.00 ERA, 6 ER , 13 hits allowed, 14 BB, 30 K

Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 27 GP, 19/78, .244 avg, .352 OBP, .449 SLG, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 8 BB, 29 K

Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)

- 12 appearances, 0-0, 26.2 IP, 7.43 ERA, 22 ER, 36 hits allowed, 9 BB, 35 K

David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)

- 11 appearances (7 starts), 1-4, 45.1 IP, 5.56 ERA, 28 ER, 53 hits allowed, 5 BB, 54 K

Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 11 appearances, 0-1, 2 saves, 15.2 IP, 4.60 ERA, 8 ER, 12 hits allowed, 8 BB, 31 K

The 2021 MLB Draft currently taking place in Denver, Colorado. Parker Bates, Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Jonathan Fincher are hoping to hear their names called.

