Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | July 19, 2021
Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.
The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Cleveland Indians. Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:
- 34 appearances, 2-0, 37.2 IP, 4.54 ERA, 19 ER, 32 hits allowed, 17 BB, 54 K
Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Kent Hasler make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:
Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)
- 29 appearances, 2-0, 28.1 IP, 2.22 ERA, 7 ER, 24 hits allowed, 5 BB, 39 K
Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)
- 22 appearances, 5-1, 30.2 IP, 2.64 ERA, 9 ER , 17 hits allowed, 15 BB, 37 K
Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)
- 30 GP, 21/87, .241 avg, .353 OBP, .425 SLG, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 9 BB, 31 K
Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)
- 13 appearances, 0-0, 31.2 IP, 6.54 ERA, 23 ER, 41 hits allowed, 12 BB, 38 K
David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)
- 12 appearances (8 starts), 1-5, 48.1 IP, 5.21 ERA, 28 ER, 55 hits allowed, 5 BB, 58 K
Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)
- 12 appearances, 0-1, 2 saves, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 8 ER, 13 hits allowed, 10 BB, 33 K
Parker Bates was selected in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 12th.
Bates will report to the Royals spring training facility this week to begin his professional career.
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue