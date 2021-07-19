Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | July 19, 2021

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Cleveland Indians. Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:

- 34 appearances, 2-0, 37.2 IP, 4.54 ERA, 19 ER, 32 hits allowed, 17 BB, 54 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Kent Hasler make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 29 appearances, 2-0, 28.1 IP, 2.22 ERA, 7 ER, 24 hits allowed, 5 BB, 39 K

Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 22 appearances, 5-1, 30.2 IP, 2.64 ERA, 9 ER , 17 hits allowed, 15 BB, 37 K

Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 30 GP, 21/87, .241 avg, .353 OBP, .425 SLG, 4 HR, 18 RBI, 9 BB, 31 K

Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)

- 13 appearances, 0-0, 31.2 IP, 6.54 ERA, 23 ER, 41 hits allowed, 12 BB, 38 K

David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)

- 12 appearances (8 starts), 1-5, 48.1 IP, 5.21 ERA, 28 ER, 55 hits allowed, 5 BB, 58 K

Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 12 appearances, 0-1, 2 saves, 16.2 IP, 4.32 ERA, 8 ER, 13 hits allowed, 10 BB, 33 K

Parker Bates was selected in the 9th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on July 12th.



