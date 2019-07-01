Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

21.1 IP, 0-0, 7.59 ERA, 30 hits allowed, 5 BB, 19 K, .319 OPP BA, and 1.64 WHIP in MLB (In Triple-A Maton has thrown 15.2 innings, 1-1, 2.30 ERA, 2 saves, 12 hits allowed, 6 BB, 27 K, .214 OPP BA, and 1.15 WHIP)

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, Mason Mallard, and David Leal make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Diehl (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies): 35.1 IP, 1-0, 3.31 ERA, 27 hits allowed, 10 BB, 39 K, .213 OPP BA, and 1.05 WHIP (Diehl made his MLB debut on June 11th but is currently back in Triple-A)

Bristo (Double-A, New York Yankees): 37 IP, 2-1, 2.19 ERA, 25 hits allowed, 10 BB, 47 K, .195 OPP BA, and 0.95 WHIP (Bristo made his Double-A debut on June 28th)

Harris (High-A, Colorado Rockies): 55 IP, 2-5, 5.24 ERA, 77 hits allowed, 10 BB, 48 K, .330 OPP BA, and 1.58 WHIP

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .247 BA, .387 OBP, .361 SLG %, 23 BB, 28 strikeouts, 1 home run, and 14 RBI

Mallard (Rookie Advanced, Tampa Bay Rays): .290 BA, .436 OBP, .323 SLG %, 6 BB, 7 strikeouts, 0 home runs, and 1 RBI (Mallard made his minor league debut on June 19th after signing as an undrafted free agent)

Leal (Rookie, Oakland Athletics): 2 IP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0 hits allowed, 0 BB, 2 K, .000 OPP BA, and 0.00 WHIP (Leal made his minor league debut on June 27th)

Raphael Gladu signed the Mets on June 3rd, but the former Bulldog has now retired.

