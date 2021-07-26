Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | July 26, 2021

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Cleveland Indians. Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:

- 37 appearances, 2-0, 40.2 IP, 4.43 ERA, 20 ER, 35 hits allowed, 17 BB, 60 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Kent Hasler make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 31 appearances, 2-1, 30.1 IP, 2.37 ERA, 8 ER, 27 hits allowed, 6 BB, 44 K

Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 23 appearances, 5-1, 32.2 IP, 2.48 ERA, 9 ER , 18 hits allowed, 17 BB, 39 K

Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 36 GP, 26/107, .243 avg, .352 OBP, .402 SLG, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 11 BB, 40 K

Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)

- 14 appearances, 0-0, 34.2 IP, 7.79 ERA, 30 ER, 47 hits allowed, 15 BB, 38 K

David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)

- 13 appearances (9 starts), 1-5, 51.1 IP, 5.08 ERA, 29 ER, 58 hits allowed, 6 BB, 63 K

Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 15 appearances, 1-1, 2 saves, 20.2 IP, 3.48 ERA, 8 ER, 14 hits allowed, 13 BB, 37 K

Parker Bates has reported to the Royals spring training facility but has yet to make his MILB debut to this point.

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue