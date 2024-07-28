Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2024.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the New York Mets. The right-hander was traded to the from the Rays to the Mets on July 9th. Maton is in his 8th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2024:

- 47 appearances, 2-2, 41.1 IP, 4.14 ERA, 18 ER, 31 hits allowed, 19 BB, 37 K (Maton has a 1.50 ERA in 7 appearances with the Mets)

Elsewhere, eight other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. David Leal, Taylor Young, Cade Gibson, Kyle Crigger, Ryan Jennings, Jarret Whorff, Landon Tomkins, and Jackson Lancaster make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 17 appearances (2 starts), 2-2, 3.69 ERA, 39 IP, 16 ER, 33 hits allowed, 11 BB, 33 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 88 GP, 80/328, .244 avg, .342 OBP, .354 SLG, 4 HR, 41 RBI, 43 BB, 101 K, 33/36 SB

Ryan Jennings (AA, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 12 appearances (12 starts), 0-3, 2.09 ERA, 51.2 IP, 12 ER, 42 hits allowed, 19 BB, 56 K

Cade Gibson (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 15 appearances (12 starts), 2-3, 2.50 ERA, 68.1 IP, 19 ER, 58 hits allowed, 30 BB, 58 K

Kyle Crigger (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 30 appearances, 6-0, 3.74 ERA, 45.2 IP, 19 ER, 35 hits allowed, 18 BB, 44 K

Jarret Whorff (A+, Minnesota Twins)

- 19 appearances (5 starts), 1-4, 2.96 ERA, 48.2 IP, 16 ER, 40 hits allowed, 22 BB, 47 K

Jackson Lancaster (A+, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 16 appearances (1 start), 2-6, 7.97 ERA, 20.1 IP, 18 ER, 26 hits allowed, 7 BB, 27 K

Landon Tomkins (A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 23 appearances, 2-0, 3.77 ERA, 7 saves, 31 IP, 13 ER, 24 hits allowed, 10 BB, 30 K

Cole McConnell (White Sox), Sam Brodersen (Cardinals), and Jorge Corona (White Sox) also recently signed professional contracts and will begin their professional careers in the coming days/weeks.

