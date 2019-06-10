Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

17 IP, 0-0, 5.29 ERA, 18 hits allowed, 4 BB, 13 K, .265 OPP BA, and 1.29 WHIP in MLB (In Triple-A where Maton is currently stationed he has thrown 13.2 innings, 1-1, 2.63 ERA, 2 saves, 10 hits allowed, 6 BB, 25 K, .208 OPP BA, and 1.17 WHIP)

Elsewhere, four other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Nate Harris, Raphael Gladu, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Diehl (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies): 27.1 IP, 0-0, 2.30 ERA, 16 hits allowed, 8 BB, 29 K, .170 OPP BA, and 0.88 WHIP (Diehl made his Triple-A debut on May 5th after 11 appearances in Double-A)

Bristo (High-A, New York Yankees): 30 IP, 2-1, 2.40 ERA, 20 hits allowed, 7 BB, 38 K, .194 OPP BA, and 0.90 WHIP (Bristo has been named to the Florida State League All-Star team)

Harris (High-A, Colorado Rockies): 45.1 IP, 2-4, 4.96 ERA, 61 hits allowed, 5 BB, 38 K, .330 OPP BA, and 1.46 WHIP

Gladu (High-A, New York Mets): .000, .000 OBP, .000 SLG%, 0 BB, 5 strikeouts, 0 home runs, and 0 RBI in 16 at bats over 5 games (Gladu was re-signed by the Mets on June 3rd)

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .280 BA, .421 OBP, .427 SLG %, 19 BB, 21 strikeouts, 1 home run, and 12 RBI

David Leal was selected in the 38th round of the 2019 MLB Draft on June 5th. Leal will sign his contract and be sent to the Vermont Lake Monsters of the New York Penn League in future weeks.

