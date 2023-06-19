Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2023.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Houston Astros. Maton is in his 7th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2023:

- 32 appearances, 0-2, 35.2 IP, 1.51 ERA, 6 ER, 21 hits allowed, 9 BB, 39 K

Braden Bristo made his MLB Debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on April 13, 2023. In his debut, Bristo tossed 3 shutout innings and earned the first save of his big league career.

After being DFA'd by the Rays on April 29th, the Monroe, LA native was claimed by the Detroit Tigers. Bristo has made two appearances for the Tigers and his 2023 MLB stat line is below:

- 3 appearances, 0-0, 7 IP, 2.57 ERA, 3 ER, 5 hits allowed, 4 BB, 5 K (Bristo has made 21 appearances in AAA with a 8.44 ERA)

Elsewhere, ten other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Brent Diaz, David Leal, Parker Bates, Taylor Young, Cade Gibson, Kyle Crigger, Ryan Jennings, Jarret Whorff, and Jackson Lancaster make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cleveland Guardians)

- 16 appearances, 2-1, 7.61 ERA, 23.2 IP, 20 ER, 22 hits allowed, 14 BB, 29 K

Brent Diaz (AAA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 3 GP, 3/9, .333 avg, .400 OBP, .667 SLG, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 14 appearances (4 starts), 2-2, 5.25 ERA, 36 IP, 21 ER, 47 hits allowed, 8 BB, 26 K

Parker Bates (AA, Kansas City Royals)

- 46 GP, 25/130, .192 avg, .291 OBP, .262 SLG, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 17 BB, 31 K

Taylor Young (A+, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 57 GP, 41/192, .214 avg, .358 OBP, .302 SLG, 1 HR, 26 RBI, 36 BB, 51 K, 22/22 SB

Cade Gibson (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 11 appearances (10 starts), 2-6, 4.53 ERA, 55.2 IP, 28 ER, 55 hits allowed, 18 BB, 45 K

Kyle Crigger (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 21 appearances, 4-1, 6.08 ERA, 2 saves, 26.2 IP, 18 ER, 28 hits allowed, 10 BB, 32 K

Ryan Jennings (A+, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 10 appearances (8 starts), 2-3, 4.14 ERA, 37 IP, 17 ER, 30 hits allowed, 16 BB, 48 K

Jarret Whorff (A, Minnesota Twins)

- 8 appearances, 2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1 saves, 20 IP, 5 ER, 18 hits allowed, 10 BB, 22 K

Jackson Lancaster (FCL, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 3 appearances, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 2 saves, 4.2 IP, 0 ER, 2 hits allowed, 1 BB, 10 K

