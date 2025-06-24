Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | June 24, 2025

Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2025.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the St. Louis Cardinals. Maton signed with the Cardinals this past off-season and is in his 9th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2025:

- 31 appearances, 1-2, 29.1 IP, 1.84 ERA, 6 ER, 21 hits allowed, 11 BB, 39 K

Ruston product Cade Gibson is also beginning to establish himself in the big leagues with the Miami Marlins. Let's take a look at his numbers in 2025:

- 15 appearances, 1-3, 22.1 IP, 2.01 ERA, 5 ER, 20 hits allowed, 7 BB, 12 K

Elsewhere, ten other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. David Leal, Taylor Young, Jarret Whorff, Ryan Jennings, Jackson Lancaster, Landon Tomkins, Cole McConnell, Sam Brodersen, Jorge Corona, and Dalton Davis make up the group. Davis signed with the Mariners on June 2nd. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

David Leal (AAA, Oakland Athletics)

- 24 appearances, 0-0, 2.70 ERA, 26.2 IP, 8 ER, 24 hits allowed, 10 BB, 34 K

Ryan Jennings (AAA, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 23 appearances, 4-1, 3.06 ERA, 35.1 IP, 12 ER, 31 hits allowed, 23 BB, 42 K

Jarret Whorff (AAA, Minnesota Twins)

- 22 appearances, 3-3, 2.98 ERA, 42.1 IP, 14 ER, 34 hits allowed, 11 BB, 52 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 67 GP, 58/243, .239 avg, .351 OBP, .300 SLG, 2 HR, 19 RBI, 39 BB, 44 K, 18/24 SB

Jackson Lancaster (AA, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 19 appearances, 2-0, 2.51 ERA, 32.1 IP, 9 ER, 20 hits allowed, 12 BB, 30 K

Landon Tomkins (A+, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 25 appearances, 3-2, 2.12 ERA, 29.2 IP, 7 ER, 17 hits allowed, 13 BB, 30 K

Cole McConnell (A+, Chicago White Sox)

- 52 GP, 43/187, .230 AVG, .339 OBP, .321 SLG, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 26 BB, 66 K, 5/9 SB

Sam Brodersen (A, St. Louis Cardinals)

- 19 appearances, 1-3, 8.63 ERA, 24 IP, 23 ER, 24 hits allowed, 24 BB, 33 K

Jorge Corona (A, Chicago White Sox)

- 17 GP, 10/55, .182 AVG, .262 OBP, .236 SLG, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 23 K

Dalton Davis (A, Seattle Mariners)

- 15 GP, 24/57, .421 AVG, .492 OBP, .649 SLG, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 8 K, 5/6 SB

