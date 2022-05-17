Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | May 17, 2022

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Houston Astros. Maton is in his 6th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2022:

- 16 appearances, 0-1, 17.2 IP, 4.08 ERA, 8 ER, 19 hits allowed, 5 BB, 11 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Brent Diaz, David Leal, Kent Hasler, and Parker Bates make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

LHP Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 9 appearances, 1-0, 9 IP, 4.00 ERA, 4 ER, 5 hits allowed, 1 BB, 12 K

RHP Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 9 appearances, 0-1, 13.1 IP, 5.40 ERA, 8 ER, 12 hits allowed, 9 BB, 15 K

C Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 20 GP, 12/64, .188 AVG, .278 OBP, .438 SLG, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 6 BB, 23 K

LHP David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 6 appearances (3 starts), 2-1, 27 IP, 2.67 ERA, 8 ER, 19 hits allowed, 5 BB, 27 K

RHP Kent Hasler (A+, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 8 appearances, 2-0, 10 IP, 0.90 ERA, 1 ER, 5 hits allowed, 4 BB, 16 K

OF Parker Bates (A+, Kansas City Royals)

- 19 GP, 10/65, .154 AVG, .203 OBP, .262 SLG, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB 25 K

