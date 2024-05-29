Throughout the spring and summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball in 2024.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Tampa Bay Rays. Maton signed with the Rays this past off-season and is in his 8th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2024:

- 24 appearances, 0-2, 20.2 IP, 4.35 ERA, 10 ER, 14 hits allowed, 12 BB, 18 K

Elsewhere, eight other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. David Leal, Taylor Young, Cade Gibson, Kyle Crigger, Ryan Jennings, Jarret Whorff, Landon Tomkins, and Jackson Lancaster make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 9 appearances (2 starts), 1-1, 2.66 ERA, 20.1 IP, 6 ER, 17 hits allowed, 6 BB, 13 K

Taylor Young (AA, Los Angeles Dodgers)

- 40 GP, 40/149, .268 avg, .371 OBP, .409 SLG, 3 HR, 16 RBI, 22 BB, 45 K, 18/20 SB

Jarret Whorff (AA, Minnesota Twins)

- 9 appearances (4 starts), 0-2, 3.80 ERA, 23.2 IP, 10 ER, 21 hits allowed, 17 BB, 20 K

Cade Gibson (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 7 appearances (7 starts), 2-1, 3.41 ERA, 37 IP, 14 ER, 34 hits allowed, 15 BB, 29 K

Kyle Crigger (A+, Miami Marlins)

- 13 appearances, 0-0, 4.43 ERA, 22.1 IP, 11 ER, 21 hits allowed, 9 BB, 25 K

Ryan Jennings (A+, Toronto Blue Jays)

- 7 appearances (7 starts), 0-3, 2.59 ERA, 31.1 IP, 9 ER, 26 hits allowed, 11 BB, 33 K

Jackson Lancaster (A, Tampa Bay Rays)

- 4 appearances, 1-2, 7.20 ERA, 5 IP, 4 ER, 6 hits allowed, 0 BB, 6 K

Landon Tomkins (A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

- 14 appearances, 1-0, 3.26 ERA, 19.1 IP, 7 ER, 14 hits allowed, 7 BB, 19 K

