Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

17 IP, 0-0, 5.29 ERA, 18 hits allowed, 4 BB, 13 K, .265 OPP BA, and 1.29 WHIP (Maton has a 3.12 ERA in 8.2 IP in Triple-A as well)

Elsewhere, four other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

Diehl (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies): 23.1 IP, 0-0, 2.31 ERA, 13 hits allowed, 6 BB, 27 K, .160 OPP BA, and 0.81 WHIP (Diehl made his Triple-A debut on May 5th after 11 appearances in Double-A, the left-hander was traded from the Yankees to the Rockies on March 23rd)

Bristo (High-A, New York Yankees): 22 IP, 2-1, 1.64 ERA, 12 hits allowed, 5 BB, 28 K, .164 OPP BA, and 0.77 WHIP

Harris (High-A Colorado Rockies): 37.2 IP, 2-3, 4.54 ERA, 47 hits allowed, 5 BB, 31 K, .315 OPP BA, and 1.38 WHIP

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .274 BA, .400 OBP, .403 SLG %, 13 BB, 18 strikeouts, 1 home run, and 7 RBI

The 2019 MLB Draft will begin on June 3rd and run through June 5th. Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com throughout the draft as more Diamond Dogs look to enter the professional ranks. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!