Louisiana Tech will open its 2020 baseball season on the road this weekend in Lafayette, LA.

Lane Burroughs is entering his fourth season as the Head Coach at Louisiana Tech University. In his first three seasons at the helm, the Diamond Dogs have compiled a 109-64 overall record.

Louisiana Tech was picked to finish third in Conference USA in the preseason by the coaches.

The Bulldogs will play a double-header Saturday against UL-Lafayette and Southeastern before closing out the weekend Sunday with a single game against UL-Lafayette.

Game Times:

- February 15th, UL-Lafayette, 2 pm first pitch

- February 15th, Southeastern, 6:30 pm first pitch

- February 16th, UL-Lafayette, 1 pm first pitch

Pitching Probables:

- Game 1: LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-2, 2.78 ERA in 32.1 IP in 2019) vs RHP Will Moriarty (2-1, 1.35 ERA in 13.1 IP in 2019)

- Game 2: RHP Tyler Follis (2-2, 3.94 ERA in 45.2 IP in 2019) vs RHP Grant Upton (1-0, 5.09 ERA in 23 IP in 2019)

- Game 3: TBA vs RHP Carter Robinson (JC Transfer, First Collegiate Start)

Key Returners for La Tech Offensively:

- 3B Hunter Wells (.803 OPS, 4 HR, 28 RBI, 8 SB in 52 games in 2019)

- 2B Taylor Young (.839 OPS, 3 HR, 25 RBI, 53 BB/HBP, 9 SB in 58 games in 2019)

- CF Parker Bates (.782 OPS, 8 HR, 49 RBI, 4 SB in 58 games in 2019)

- RF Steele Netterville (.811 OPS, 7 HR, 39 RBI, 18 doubles in 54 games in 2019)

Key Returners for UL-Lafayette Offensively:

- SS Hayden Cantrelle (.930 OPS, 9 HR, 31 RBI, 28 SB in 59 games in 2019)

- OF Brennan Breaux (.807 OPS, 3 HR, 33 RBI, 11 SB in 59 games in 2019)

- UT Tremaine Spears (.807 OPS, 3 HR, 11 RBI in 31 games in 2019)

Key Returners for Southeastern Offensively:

- C Connor Manola (.567 OPS, 3 HR, 22 RBI in 52 games in 2019)



- 3B Trey Harrington (.630 OPS, 3 HR, 27 RBI in 53 games in 2019)



- OF Nick Ray (.761 OPS, 6 HR, 40 RBI in 56 games in 2019)



With no true home field in 2020, the cards are definitely stacked against the Bulldogs. That said, no excuses will be made by this gritty bunch of ‘Dogs. There is no better way to open the season than on the road against two quality programs in UL-Lafayette and Southeastern.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com throughout the weekend for updates regarding each game.