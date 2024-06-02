FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech's season comes to an end after dropping games to No. 3 Kansas State and No. 4 SEMO on Saturday.

No. 2 seed Louisiana Tech (45-19) fell 19-4 to No. 3 seed Kansas State (33-24) after a 13-hour weather delay pushed the game back to Saturday morning.

Following the loss to Kansas State, Louisiana Tech fell to No. 4 seed SEMO (35-26) by a score of 9-3.

GAME ONE | Kansas State handed Tech its worst loss in the postseason in program history.

The Wildcats defeated the Bulldogs by 15 runs, which was also the worst loss for Tech since 2018.

Tech gave up five homers to Kansas State.

Tech managed to get four runs on the board after a pair of RBI singles from Michael Ballard and Grant Comeaux. Adarius Myers added to the score with an RBI after a fielder's choice led Ethan Bates to score.

GAME TWO | In a must-win game for SEMO and Louisiana Tech, the Redhawks started with an early lead following a two-run homer from Ian Riley.

Karson Evans answered with a solo shot to left center to cut the game to a one-run deficit in the top of the third inning.

However, the Warhawks returned the favor with seven runs in the fourth inning. A two-RBI single, RBI triple, and grand slam put SEMO up 9-1.

Adarius Myers with a two-RBI double to try and reduce the deficit in the fifth, but Tech could not bring runners home after.