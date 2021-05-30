Diamond Dogs selected to host NCAA Regional in Ruston

Louisiana Tech learned Sunday night that it will be one of 16 NCAA Regional hosts in 2021.

The other 15 host schools include Texas, South Carolina, Oregon, Arkansas, Florida, TCU, East Carolina, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Arizona.

Louisiana Tech finished its regular season with a 40-18 overall record.

Lane Burroughs squad won the West Division of Conference USA and finished as the runner-up in the Conference USA tournament.

Louisiana Tech will learn of the other three participants in the regional tomorrow morning at 11 AM. The selection show will be televised on ESPN2.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs throughout the 2021 season.