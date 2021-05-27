Diamond Dogs set for showdown w/ Southern Miss in C-USA tournament

#18 Louisiana Tech (37-16) and #19 Southern Miss (36-17) will hook it up for the 9th time on the diamond this season Thursday night.

Game Time

Thursday | 7:30 PM

Pitching Probables

LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-1, 2.77) vs RHP Walker Powell (9-2, 2.56)

Regular Season Series

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss squared-off 8 times during the regular season.

The Bulldogs won the season series 5-3.

In the 8 games, Southern Miss and LA Tech were separated by 1 run at 48-47 in terms of total runs scored. Tightly contested series.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA in the first round of the C-USA tournament 7-6 Wednesday night.

Hunter Wells provided the late heroics with a walk-off HR to right field in the 12th inning.

For the evening, Wells reached base in 5 of 7 plate appearances and hit 2 HR.

Cade Gibson earned his 4th win of the season after throwing 2 shutout innings in relief.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss earned an 11-1 win over Western Kentucky in the first round of the C-USA tournament Wednesday night.

In the win, Hunter Stanley threw a complete game on the mound and struck out 14.

Offensively, Chris Sargent had a big night.

The first baseman only had one hit, but he made it count.

Sargent's grand slam in the 8th inning ended the game, via 10-run rule.

For the season, Sargent is only hitting .214 but has 11 HR and 45 RBI.

Statistical Comparison