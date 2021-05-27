 BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs set for showdown w/ Southern Miss in C-USA tournament
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 06:15:58 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Diamond Dogs set for showdown w/ Southern Miss in C-USA tournament

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

#18 Louisiana Tech (37-16) and #19 Southern Miss (36-17) will hook it up for the 9th time on the diamond this season Thursday night.

Game Time

Thursday | 7:30 PM

Pitching Probables

LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-1, 2.77) vs RHP Walker Powell (9-2, 2.56)

Regular Season Series

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss squared-off 8 times during the regular season.

The Bulldogs won the season series 5-3.

In the 8 games, Southern Miss and LA Tech were separated by 1 run at 48-47 in terms of total runs scored. Tightly contested series.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA in the first round of the C-USA tournament 7-6 Wednesday night.

Hunter Wells provided the late heroics with a walk-off HR to right field in the 12th inning.

For the evening, Wells reached base in 5 of 7 plate appearances and hit 2 HR.

Cade Gibson earned his 4th win of the season after throwing 2 shutout innings in relief.

Scouting the Golden Eagles

Southern Miss earned an 11-1 win over Western Kentucky in the first round of the C-USA tournament Wednesday night.

In the win, Hunter Stanley threw a complete game on the mound and struck out 14.

Offensively, Chris Sargent had a big night.

The first baseman only had one hit, but he made it count.

Sargent's grand slam in the 8th inning ended the game, via 10-run rule.

For the season, Sargent is only hitting .214 but has 11 HR and 45 RBI.

Statistical Comparison

How do LA Tech and Southern Miss stack up statistically? 
Statistic LA Tech Southern Miss

Runs Per Game

7.3

5.9

Team Batting Average

.307

.263

Slugging %

.482

.448

Home Runs

59

62

Stolen Bases

21

28

ERA

4.75

3.49

Batting Average Against

.272

.234

Strikeouts Per 9 IP

7.9

10.1

Fielding %

.969

.973

