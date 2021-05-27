Diamond Dogs set for showdown w/ Southern Miss in C-USA tournament
#18 Louisiana Tech (37-16) and #19 Southern Miss (36-17) will hook it up for the 9th time on the diamond this season Thursday night.
Game Time
Thursday | 7:30 PM
Pitching Probables
LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-1, 2.77) vs RHP Walker Powell (9-2, 2.56)
Regular Season Series
Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss squared-off 8 times during the regular season.
The Bulldogs won the season series 5-3.
In the 8 games, Southern Miss and LA Tech were separated by 1 run at 48-47 in terms of total runs scored. Tightly contested series.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA in the first round of the C-USA tournament 7-6 Wednesday night.
Hunter Wells provided the late heroics with a walk-off HR to right field in the 12th inning.
For the evening, Wells reached base in 5 of 7 plate appearances and hit 2 HR.
Cade Gibson earned his 4th win of the season after throwing 2 shutout innings in relief.
Scouting the Golden Eagles
Southern Miss earned an 11-1 win over Western Kentucky in the first round of the C-USA tournament Wednesday night.
In the win, Hunter Stanley threw a complete game on the mound and struck out 14.
Offensively, Chris Sargent had a big night.
The first baseman only had one hit, but he made it count.
Sargent's grand slam in the 8th inning ended the game, via 10-run rule.
For the season, Sargent is only hitting .214 but has 11 HR and 45 RBI.
Statistical Comparison
|Statistic
|LA Tech
|Southern Miss
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.3
|
5.9
|
Team Batting Average
|
.307
|
.263
|
Slugging %
|
.482
|
.448
|
Home Runs
|
59
|
62
|
Stolen Bases
|
21
|
28
|
ERA
|
4.75
|
3.49
|
Batting Average Against
|
.272
|
.234
|
Strikeouts Per 9 IP
|
7.9
|
10.1
|
Fielding %
|
.969
|
.973
