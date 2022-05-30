Diamond Dogs set to play in Austin Regional

Louisiana Tech learned on Monday morning that it has earned a berth into the Austin Regional in Austin, Texas. Texas will be the host team.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L0RpYW1vbmREb2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jRGlhbW9uZERvZ3M8L2E+IGFyZSBoZWFkZWQgdG8gdGhlIEF1c3RpbiBS ZWdpb25hbCBob3N0ZWQgYnkgdGhlIFRleGFzIExvbmdob3Jucy48YnI+PGJy PjEuIFRleGFzPGJyPjIuIExvdWlzaWFuYSBUZWNoPGJyPjMuIERhbGxhcyBC YXB0aXN0PGJyPjQuIEFpciBGb3JjZTxicj48YnI+TGV04oCZcyBnbyEhITwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IEJsZWVkVGVjaEJsdWUgKEBCbGVlZFRlY2hCbHVlKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JsZWVkVGVjaEJsdWUvc3RhdHVz LzE1MzEzMDc2MzI4NzQ2ODg1MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5 IDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The Bulldogs will square-off with the 3-seed Dallas Baptist on Friday. Overall Record of Each Team in the Austin Regional 1. Texas 42-19 2. Louisiana Tech 42-19 3. Dallas Baptist 34-22-1 4. Air Force 30-27 Louisiana Tech will enter the NCAA Regional round with a 42-19 overall record after winning the Conference USA tournament in Hattiesburg this past week. ICYMI, Steele Netterville hit a walk-off single in the bottom half of the 9th inning on Sunday afternoon to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 win over UTSA to claim the tournament championship.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NQUdJQyBDT05USU5VRVMhISEhISEhISEhISEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vYjdGb1pqNkN4eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2I3Rm9a ajZDeHo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGlhbW9uZCBEb2dzIChATEFUZWNoQlNC KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xBVGVjaEJTQi9zdGF0 dXMvMTUzMTAzNzgxMjA0ODQwNDQ4MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXkgMjksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==