 BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs set to play in Austin Regional
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-30 11:16:40 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Diamond Dogs set to play in Austin Regional

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech learned on Monday morning that it has earned a berth into the Austin Regional in Austin, Texas.

Texas will be the host team.


The Bulldogs will square-off with the 3-seed Dallas Baptist on Friday.

Overall Record of Each Team in the Austin Regional

1. Texas 42-19

2. Louisiana Tech 42-19

3. Dallas Baptist 34-22-1

4. Air Force 30-27

Louisiana Tech will enter the NCAA Regional round with a 42-19 overall record after winning the Conference USA tournament in Hattiesburg this past week.

ICYMI, Steele Netterville hit a walk-off single in the bottom half of the 9th inning on Sunday afternoon to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 win over UTSA to claim the tournament championship.

Louisiana Tech will be playing in its 2nd consecutive NCAA Regional this upcoming weekend.

The Bulldogs will be playing in their 10th NCAA Regional overall.

