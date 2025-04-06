Diamond Dogs sweep FIU at the Love Shack

Louisiana Tech (20-12, 6-2) swept FIU (20-12, 4-4) in a 2-game series at the Love Shack this weekend.

Game three of the series was unable to be played due to some of the weather issues that were present throughout the weekend.

Sebastian Mexico hit a 2-run walk-off home-run in game one of the series on Friday. In game two of the series on Sunday the Bulldogs got home runs from Michael Ballard, Mexico, Zeb Ruddell, and Eli Berch in a convincing 13-5 victory.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Mexico provides late dramatics with walk-off home-run in 5-3 win

WIN | Blake Hooks (2-0) LOSS | Juan Villareal (5-2)

Sebastian Mexico drove in the first run of the weekend on Friday with a sacrifice fly in the first inning to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

FIU responded in the top half of the second inning with two runs on a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Kishon Frett.

Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning, Will Safford came into score on a Michael Ballard groundout.

Safford had been hit by pitch to open the frame.

With two out and Ballard on third base, Sebastian Mexico stepped to the plate against FIU's best reliever Juan Villareal.

Mexico took a first pitch hanging breaking ball over the right centerfield wall for a 2-run walk-off home-run to give Tech a 5-3 win.

Mexico had a team-high 3 RBI in the win while Colton Coates and Garrison Berkley each had two hits.

Logan Forsythe was dynamic for the Bulldogs in relief on the mound. Forsythe allowed one unearned run in 5.2 innings of work and struck out six.

Luke Nichols tossed a scoreless 8th inning before Blake Hooks tossed a scoreless 9th inning and ultimately earned his second win of the season.

Game 2 | Bulldog bats explode for 13-5 win to sweep the Panthers

WIN | Brooks Roberson (4-1) LOSS | Logan Runde (3-4)

Game two of the series started on Saturday afternoon and ultimately came to a conclusion on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Zeb Ruddell took a hanging breaking ball from Juan Villareal over the scoreboard in right field to tie the game at one.

Trailing 4-1 in the third inning, Michael Ballard hit a 3-run home-run to left field to tie the game at 4 and the Bulldogs would never look back.

The Bulldogs added two runs in the fourth inning and a single run in the sixth inning to take a 7-5 lead into the bottom half of the eighth inning.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Sebastian Mexico hit a grand slam to right centerfield to give the Bulldogs an 11-5 lead.

Two hitters later Eli Berch launched one over the batters eye to extend Tech's lead to 12-5.

Will Safford would triple into the right field corner to score Grant Comeaux from first for Tech's final run of the afternoon.

Ballard and Mexico combined to go 5-for-9 at the plate with 2 HR and 10 RBI on the afternoon.

Brooks Roberson earned the win in relief after allowing one earned run in 4.2 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 6.

Blake Hooks struck out two over the final 1.1 innings.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host UL-Lafayette. First pitch is set for 6 PM on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

