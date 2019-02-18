



Louisiana Tech (3-0) opened its 2019 season with a three-game sweep of the Southeastern Lions (0-3).





Friday night, the Diamond Dogs were able to erase an early five-run deficit on their way to a 13-8 victory.





In the win, Tyler Follis threw 5.2 innings of scoreless relief while striking out nine. Chris Clayton was the star offensively collecting three hits and five RBI.





Looking to clinch the series on Saturday, the Bulldogs found themselves in an 8-1 hole after three innings before storming back to earn a 15-11 win.





Kyle Griffen and Braxton Smith were sensational in relief, throwing 6.1 innings while allowing only two earned runs. The trio atop the Tech lineup in Hunter Wells, Taylor Young, and Parker Bates combined for nine hits, seven RBI, and seven runs scored.





With a series sweep in sight, Tech found themselves down 8-4 after four innings on Sunday but never panicked. A five-run sixth inning ultimately proved to be the difference in Tech earning the series sweep by defeating Southeastern 12-8.





Once again, the bullpen was the story in this one as Quinton Logan and Jonathan Fincher combined to throw 5.1 innings of scoreless relief. Parker Bates led the offensive charge with three hits and two RBI.





In total, Tech was able to erase deficits of five, seven, and four runs in consecutive games in earning the sweep. The Bulldogs scored 40 runs for the weekend and are the first team to sweep the Lions at home since 2010.





Tech will now turn their attention towards their home opener Tuesday night against ULL. First pitch is set for 6PM.





