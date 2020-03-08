Louisiana Tech (10-6) went on the road this weekend at Wichita State (13-2) and dropped all three games.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game One | Bulldogs Leave 14 Men on Base, Drop Series Opener 6-2

Louisiana Tech had plenty of opportunities to take the series opener but were unable to get a clutch hit, especially in the later innings of the game.

The Bulldogs left the bases loaded in both the 7th and 8th innings.

In the 8th inning, with Tech trailing 6-2, Manny Garcia led off the inning with a hit by pitch. Cole McConnell walked and Alex Ray singled to load the bases with the top of the order coming up.

Aaron Haase, Wichita State relief pitcher, struck out Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Parker Bates to end the threat.

Tech would get one runner on after a Jorge Corona single in the 9th but were unable to push across any runs.

Corona, Garcia, and Ray each had 2 hits in the loss.

Jonathan Fincher took the loss on the mound for Tech after allowing 4 earned runs in 4.2 innings of work.

Game Two | La Tech Loses Late Lead, Falls to Wichita State 5-3

In a game where offense was hard to come by, Louisiana Tech got one big swing in the 6th inning when Parker Bates crushed a 3-run home run to right field to put Tech in front 3-2.

However, Wichita State would answer with two unearned runs in the 7th inning to grab the lead right back.

The Shockers would add an insurance run in the 8th to make it 5-3, which ended up being the final score.

Tech managed only 5 hits and 3 walks offensively in the defeat.

Kyle Griffen took the loss on the mound after allowing the 2 unearned runs in the 7th inning.

Game Three | Tech Erases Early 8-0 Deficit, Fall in 9th Inning 10-9

Louisiana Tech allowed 8 hits, walked 1, and committed 3 errors in the second inning which allowed Wichita State to take an early 8-0 lead.

The Bulldogs would battle back.

Tech scored 1 run in the 3rd, 3 in the 4th, 1 in the 5th, 2 in the 7th, and 2 in the 8th to take a 9-8 lead.

The two runs in the 8th inning came on a long two-run home run from Taylor Young to left field.

Kyle Griffen walked the leadoff man in the 9th inning to put the tying run at first base.

Casey Oullette was then called upon from the bullpen. The freshman didn't have his best stuff on this day.

After striking out the first hitter he saw, Oullette allowed a walk and a single to tie the game at 9.

After a wild pitch, Lane Burroughs went to sophomore Beau Billings to try and get Tech into extra innings.

Billings was unable to do so as Derek Shaver hit a SAC fly to left field to give Wichita State the 10-9 win.

Oullette took the loss on the mound for Tech, the first of his career.

Young had a big day at the plate for Tech with 3 hits and the two-run home run in the 8th inning to give Tech a 9-8 lead.

Up Next

The Bulldogs will be back in action Tuesday night at home when Southeastern comes to town. First pitch is set for 6 PM.

