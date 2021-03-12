BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs to host #1 Arkansas in 3-game set at JC Love Field

Louisiana Tech (8-3) will host #1 Arkansas (10-0) inside J.C. Love Field in a 3-game series beginning Friday night.

Game Times | Friday 6 PM, Saturday 2 PM, Sunday 1 PM

TV/Streaming | Friday - CoxSports/ESPN+ | Saturday - CoxSports/ESPN+ | Sunday - CoxSports/ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 99.3 FM

Pitching Probables

Friday - LA Tech LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 1.20) vs Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (1-0, 1.35)

Saturday - LA Tech RHP Ryan Jennings (1-0, 3.65) vs Arkansas RHP Zebulan Vermillion (0-0, 3.86)

Sunday - LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (2-0, 2.76) vs Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 2.77)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech has won 7 of its last 8 games after dropping 2 of 3 games to open the 2021 season.

Over the course of those 8 games, Tech has outscored its opponents 67-24.

Phillip Matulia continues to pace the Bulldogs offensively with a .429 batting average to go along with 2 home runs and 13 RBI.

Matulia delievered a big 3-run triple in Tech's 8-3 win over ULM Tuesday night.

On the mound, the Bulldogs bullpen has compiled a 1.43 ERA over its last 37.2 innings pitched.

Scouting the Razorbacks

Dave Van Horn is in his 19th season as the HC of the Arkansas Razorbacks. During Van Horn's tenure in Fayetteville, the Hogs have made a trip to Omaha for the College World Series six times.

Dating back to 2020, Arkansas has won 14 games in a row.

Offensively, the Hogs are hitting .288 as a team while averaging 7.8 runs per game.

C Casey Opitz is leading the way with a .379 batting average to go along with 3 RBI.

IF Brady Slavens is off to a hot start, hitting .316 with 4 home runs and 11 RBI.

On the mound, Peyton Pallette headlines the rotation on Friday night. Pallette has a 1.35 ERA in 13.1 innings pitcher over three starts. The sophomore has struck out 26, while only allowing 8 hits.

First time since 2003

Louisiana Tech will host the #1 team in the country for the first time since 2003 when Rice came to town for a 3-game series March 7-9.

