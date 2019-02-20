Louisiana Tech (3-0) will open the home portion of their schedule Wednesday night when they welcome in the Ragin’ Cajuns of UL-Lafayette (1-2) to J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

First pitch is set for 6PM. Hall-of-Famer Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7FM. The game can also be streamed live on CUSA.tv.

Matt Miller (0-0, 27.00) will get the start for the Bulldogs Wednesday night. Miller opened the season on the bump for Tech at Southeastern by allowing five earned runs in only 1.2 innings of work. Miller did not factor in the decision as Tech was able to pull off a huge comeback for a 13-8 win. The steady senior right-hander will look to get things heading back in the right direction against the Cajuns.

Offensively, the Bulldogs will look to continue putting up runs at an elite level after scoring 40 runs in sweeping Southeastern last weekend. As a team, Tech hit .364 with a .459 OBP in the series against the Lions. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Tech’s stellar weekend was the fact that the hitters compiled 24 BB/HBP to only 21 strikeouts.

Hunter Wells continues to lead the offensive attack for the Bulldogs as he collected hits in six of twelves at bats against Southeastern last weekend.

Looking at Lafayette, Jacob Schultz will get the start on the mound. Schultz tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief for the Cajuns last weekend against Texas.

Offensively, Louisiana-Lafayette hit .232 as a team last weekend while scoring only 14 runs in three games.

Tech and ULL split the season series a season ago. The Bulldogs won in Lafayette, and Lafayette won in Ruston.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!