Louisiana Tech (5-3) will host Maine (0-6) in a 4-game series this weekend at Ruston High. This will be the only series of the season that the Bulldogs will play in Ruston.

Game Times

- Friday 6 pm

- Saturday 2 pm (DH)

- Sunday 11:30 am

Where to Watch

- CUSA.tv



Pitching Probables

- Friday | RHP Nicholas Sinacola (0-2, 4.50) vs LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-1, 1.50)



- Saturday | RHP Matthew Pushard (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Tyler Follis (0-0, 0.93)



- Saturday | RHP Colton Carson (0-1, 4.50) vs RHP Seth Traweek (0-0, 3.37)



- Sunday | TBA vs RHP Jarret Whorff (2-0, 0.00)



La Tech Players to Watch

- OF Parker Bates | (8 GP, .444/.543/.889, 3 HR, 13 RBI)



- 3B Hunter Wells | (8 GP, .290/.371/.387, 5 RBI)



- 2B Taylor Young | (8 GP, .233/.303/.333, 3 2B, 2 RBI)



Maine Players to Watch

- CF Hernen Sardinas | (6 GP, .364/.440/.455, 4 RBI)

- 1B Colby Emmertz | (6 GP, .286/.400/.333, 1 2B)

- RF Alex McKenney | (6 GP, .273/.333/.500, 1 HR, 4 RBI)

Notes on La Tech

- Tech is 15th nationally with a 1.83 ERA



- Tech is 163rd nationally with 35 runs scored over its first 8 games



- Tech’s .956 fielding % ranks 219thnationally



Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!



