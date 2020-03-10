Louisiana Tech (10-6) will host Southeastern (6-9) at Ruston High Tuesday night in a non-conference midweek match-up.

Game Time

- 6 PM on CUSA.tv (subscription required)



Pitching Probables

- RHP Kyle Crigger (0-1, 2.45) vs LHP Corbin Bozosi (0-0, 7.20)



Who’s Hot for Southeastern at the plate?

- IF Tyler Finke (15 GP, .835 OPS, 4 extra base hits, 5 RBI)



- IF Jacob Burke (15 GP, .949 OPS, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 5 SB)



- IF Champ Artigues (15 GP, .599 OPS, 1 extra base hit, 11 RBI)



Who’s Hot for La Tech at the plate?

- IF Alex Ray (15 GP, .952 OPS, 1 HR, 9 RBI)



- OF Steele Netterville (15 GP, 1.202 OPS, 4 HR, 16 RBI)



- OF Parker Bates (16 GP, 1.338 OPS, 7 HR, 24 RBI)



Last Time the Two Teams Met

- La Tech and Southeastern last squared-off on February 15th in Lafayette. The Bulldogs came away with a 2-0 win. Adarius Myers delivered a go-ahead 2-run single for the Bulldogs in the 8th inning. Tyler Follis, Kyle Griffen, and Beau Billings combined to shutout the Lions on the mound.



