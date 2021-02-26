BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs to host Southern inside the new J.C. Love Field

Louisiana Tech (1-2) will open the home portion of its schedule this weekend when Southern (1-2) comes to Ruston.

First pitch is set for 6 PM Friday, 2 PM Saturday, and 1 PM Sunday. The games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Teddy Allen will have the radio call on SportsTalk 99.3 FM.

The three-game series will be the first games played inside the new J.C. Love Field. However, due to on-going construction no fans will be permitted to attend.

Louisiana Tech will be looking to bounce back after losing two of three games to open the season last weekend.

After opening the season with 18-1 win over Air Force, Tech dropped 16-7 and 2-0 decisions to #11 LSU and UL-Lafayette, respectively.

Southern opened its season by losing two of three games at the University of New Orleans.

Pitching Probables:

Friday -- LHP John Guienze (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Saturday -- RHP Joseph Battaglia III (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs RHP Ryan Jennings (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Sunday -- LHP Christian Davis (0-1, 18.00 ERA) vs RHP Jarrett Whorff (0-1, 0.00 ERA

Key Players for Tech:

- OF Parker Bates -- .500, 1 HR, 3 RBI

- OF Steele Netterville -- .429, 1 HR, 5 RBI

- IF Taylor Young -- .357, 3 HR, 5 RBI

Key Players for Southern:

- OF Tremaine Spears -- .500, 1 HR, 3 RBI

- IF Judah Wilbur -- .364, 1 RBI

- IF Zavier Moore -- .333, 1 RBI

