Louisiana Tech (4-0) will look to continue its hot start to the 2019 season this weekend when they play host to Troy (2-2).

The three game series between the two teams will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs and Trojans will then turn back around and play a doubleheader Sunday with first pitch at 11 a.m.

Louisiana Tech is expected to send Tyler Follis (1-0, 0.00) to the mound to open the series Saturday. Follis has struck out 10 in 6.1 innings of work in his first two outings in 2019.

Logan Robbins (0-0, 23.62) and Logan Bailey (0-0, 14.40) will get two starts on Sunday afternoon.

Offensively, Hunter Wells and Taylor Young will look to continue setting the table atop the Bulldog lineup. The duo has combined to get on base 27 times and score 10 runs through the first four games of the season.

Troy enters the series with Louisiana Tech having split a four-game series with Central Michigan to open the season.

The Trojans won 42 games and earned an at-large berth to an NCAA Regional a season ago.

Levi Thomas (0-0, 0.00), Grant Stewart (0-0, 0.00), and Goodwin Sadler (0-1, 7.50) will get the starts on the mound this weekend for Mark Smartt’s club.

Stewart will be making his Division 1 debut.

Offensively, Troy is lead by Drew Frederic and Rigsby Mosley.

Frederic was selected as the SunBelt Conference Preseason Player of the Year by D1 Baseball after a stellar 2018 season when he hit .331 with seven home runs and 54 RBI.

Mosley, the reigning SunBelt Freshman of the Year, hit .322 with five home runs and 51 RBI in 2018.

