BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs travel down I-20 to take on ULM

Louisiana Tech (7-3) will travel to ULM (5-3) for a midweek match-up Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6 PM from Warhawk Field.

The game can be streamed on ESPN+ or listened to on SportsTalk 99.3 FM.

Pitching Probables

LA Tech RHP Cade Hodges (0-0, 0.00) vs ULM LHP Cole Martin (0-0, 0.00)

LA Tech Preview

The Diamond Dogs enter the match-up fresh off a sweep of McNeese over the weekend.

In the three wins, the Bulldogs outscored the Cowboys 29-7.

After hitting .455 with a home run and six RBI last week, Manny Garcia was named Conference USA Co-Hitter of the Week.

Through 10 games, Tech has 12 hitters with at least 10 plate appearances. All 12 hitters have at least an OBP of .375.

Tech is also averaging 8.2 runs per game, good for 34th nationally.

ULM Preview

ULM enters the midweek match-up having won 4 of its last 5 games. The Warhawks took 2 of 3 from Nicholls State over the weekend.

Wiley Cleland is leading the Warhawks offensively with 9 RBI.

