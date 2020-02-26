Louisiana Tech (5-2) will travel to #11 LSU (5-3) Wednesday night for a non-conference midweek match-up.

Game Time

- 6:30 pm

Where To Watch

- SEC Network +



Pitching Probables

- RHP Greg Martinez (1-0, 3.86) vs LHP Brandon Kaminer (0-0, 0.00)



Who’s Hot for La Tech

- CF Parker Bates (7 GP, .440/.516/.920, 3 HR, 13 RBI)



- SS Alex Ray (6 GP, .368/.368/.421, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 SB)



- 3B Hunter Wells (7 GP, .333/.419/.444, 2 extra base hits, 5 RBI)



Who’s Hot for LSU

- 1B Cade Beloso (8 GP, .419/.455/.581, 4 extra base hits, 8 RBI)



- 3B Zack Mathis (8 GP, .393/.457/.536, 1 HR, 4 RBI)



- C Alex Milazzo (8 GP, .278/.409/.333, 4 RBI, 2 SB)



Last Match-Up Between the Bulldogs & Tigers

- The two teams last squared off on May 7, 2019, a game in which Louisiana Tech defeated #15 LSU 12-1. Logan Robbins earned the win on the mound for Tech after firing 6.2 innings without allowing an earned run. Hunter Wells, Mason Mallard, and Tanner Huddleston combined for 11 hits and 7 RBI in the win. Parker Bates also hit his 7th home run of the season in the victory for Tech. The win was Tech’s first over LSU since 1987.

