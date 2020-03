Louisiana Tech (9-3) will travel to Huntsville, TX for a two-game midweek series with Sam Houston State (6-4) beginning Tuesday night.

Game Times

- Tuesday | 6:30 PM on ESPN+

- Wednesday | 1:00 PM (No TV/Streaming)

Pitching Probables

- Tuesday | LHP Kyle Griffen (1-0, 2.31) vs LHP Jack Rogers (0-1, 3.60)

- Wednesday | TBA vs TBA

Who’s Hot for Louisiana Tech?

- OF Parker Bates (12 GP, 1.442 OPS, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

- SS Alex Ray (11 GP, .941 OPS, 1 HR, 7 RBI)

- OF Steele Netterville (11 GP, 1.205 OPS, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

- 2B Taylor Young (12 GP, 1.071 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI

Who’s Hot for Sam Houston State?

- UTL Jack Rogers (10 GP, 1.124 OPS, 1 HR, 12 RBI)

- 1B Christian Smith (9 GP, .916 OPS, 6 Extra-Base Hits, 7 RBI)

- OF Colton Cowser (10 GP, .896 OPS, 1 HR, 4 RBI)

- OF Bryce Holmes (10 GP, .685 OPS, 6 RBI)

What a Weekend Offensively for the Bulldogs

- Louisiana Tech entered last weekend’s 4-game set against Maine with 35 runs scored in 8 games, which ranked 163rd nationally. After scoring 65 runs over the 4-game series, Louisiana Tech now ranks 12th nationally with 100 runs scored in 12 games. What. A. Weekend.



Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!