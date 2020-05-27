BleedTechBlue - Diamond feels the love, commits to La Tech

Louisiana Tech picked up its 7th commitment in the 2021 recruiting cycle Tuesday night when cornerback AD Diamond committed to the Bulldogs.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Diamond told BleedTechBlue.com, "I just loved the love that I was receiving from the entire coaching staff. I felt like I was a Bulldog before I even committed."

In addition to Louisiana Tech, Diamond also held offers from Memphis, UAB, Southern Miss, Troy, Georgia State, Arkansas State, and Akron.

Asked what kind of player Louisiana Tech will be getting when he gets to campus in 2021, Diamond told BleedTechBlue.com, "A team player. I'm willing to learn so that I can become the best that I can be. I'm going to give it all I have everyday on and off the field."

Diamond joins a 2021 Louisiana Tech recruiting class that currently ranks 64th nationally and #2 in Conference USA.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.