Dravon Mangum commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Dravon Mangum announced his commitment to the Dunkin' Dogs on Friday evening.

Mangum is a transfer forward from Radford University that will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

BleedTechBlue spoke with Mangum on why LA Tech was the right fit, "It just felt like it right place to be. The coaching staff is full of great guys, and I believe this team can have much success!"

The Roxboro, North Carolina native will come to Louisiana Tech having played in 84 games (49 starts) during his collegiate career.

Mangum averaged 7.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game for Radford during the 2021-2022 season.

Louisiana Tech finished its 2021-2022 season at 24-10. Mangum will be looking to help the Bulldogs improve on that win total under first-year head coach Talvin Hester in 2022-2023.

