Louisiana Tech (15-5, 6-2) will return home to the Thomas Assembly Center Thursday night to host Charlotte (12-7, 6-2) in a crucial Conference USA match-up.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Both Louisiana Tech and Charlotte sit at 6-2 in Conference USA action, tied for third place just 1.5 games behind league-leader North Texas.

The Bulldogs picked up two big road wins last week at Middle Tennessee and UAB.

In the wins, Mo Muhammed played a key role on the front line for the Dunkin' Dogs averaging 13 points and 11.5 rebounds per contest.

Kalob Ledoux also enjoyed a nice week as the redshirt junior averaged 15 points per game off the bench on 58% shooting from the field.

Charlotte comes into the match-up as the surprise of Conference USA in 2019-2020. Tony Sanchez's club was picked to finish 13th in the league in the preseason but has exceeded expectations.

The 49ers picked up two home wins over Florida Atlantic and Florida International last week.

Jordan Shepherd is leading Charlotte in scoring this season, as the junior is averaging 14.4 points in 33 minutes per night.

Thursday night's match-up will pit two of the best defensive teams in Conference USA. Louisiana Tech is the best defensive team in the league allowing only 61.2 points per game. Charlotte isn't far behind as they allow only 62.4 points per game, good for third best in Conference USA.

First team to 50 wins? We'll see.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech an 86.4% chance at earning the victory.

