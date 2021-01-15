BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs back home, host UTSA

Louisiana Tech (9-4, 2-2) will return to the friendly confines of the Thomas Assembly Center this weekend when it will host UTSA (5-6, 1-3) in a pair of conference games.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM Friday night and 6 PM Saturday night. Both games can be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required).

Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio calls on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Last weekend Louisiana Tech went on the road and split a pair of games at Western Kentucky.

The Bulldogs dropped the opener 66-64 Friday night before earning the split Saturday evening with a 63-58 win.

Andrew Gordon was strong throughout the weekend averaging 11.5 points and 7 rebounds in 20 minutes per game off the bench.

For the season, Kalob Ledoux continues to lead Tech in scoring averaging 12.4 points per game on 38% shooting from the field.

Tech currently boasts one of the most balanced scoring attacks in the league with six players averaging at least 8.2 points per game.

Looking at the RoadRunners, Steve Henson's squad is off to a 1-3 start in conference play.

However, UTSA did earn a sweet at home last weekend against a good North Texas team.

Jhivan Jackson continues to carry the RoadRunners offensively for a 4th consecutive season. Jackson is averaging 18.7 points per game.

In UTSA's 89-73 win over Tech in San Antonio last season, Jackson dropped 37 points and made 8 three pointers. Limiting Jackson on the offensive end will be a major focus for the Bulldogs this weekend.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech an 89.1% chance at earning the victory in the opener Friday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2020-2021 season.