Louisiana Tech opened the game on a 20-6 run against Rice Thursday night and never looked back on its way to a 72-56 win.

With the win, Tech moved to 13-4 overall and 4-1 in Conference USA action.

The Bulldogs have hung their hat on the defensive end of the floor throughout the season and did so again Thursday night. Tech forced 15 Rice turnovers and out-rebounded the Owls by 10.

Offensively, Tech shot 30/65 (46%) from the field, went 5/24 (21%) from three-point range, and went 7/10 (70%) from the free throw line.

DaQuan Bracey led four Bulldogs in double figures with 15 points. The senior knocked down 6/11 shots from the field and 3/5 from distance.

Derric Jean played his most complete game of the season as he scored 13 points, dished out 8 assists, and grabbed 4 rebounds.

Kalob Ledoux chipped in 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Mo Muhammed added 10 points and 9 rebounds of his own.

For Rice, Trey Murphy III led the way with 20 points off the bench. Murphy shot 6/10 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday afternoon when North Texas comes to Ruston. Tipoff is set for 4 pm on ESPN+.

