Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0) used a strong second half performance to defeat Southern Miss (4-10, 0-1) by a score of 80-49 Monday night.

After leading by only 7 at the half, the Bulldogs used a 16-0 run to open the lead up and never looked back.

Although Louisiana Tech shot 46% from the field in the first half, Tech had only 4 assists to 9 turnovers which prevented the offense from getting into any sort of rhythm.

In the second half, Tech was able to reverse that trend by dishing out 9 assists to only 4 turnovers in outscoring the Golden Eagles 49-25.

Daquan Bracey led 4 Bulldogs in double figures with 17 points and 3 assists.

Kalob Ledoux chipped in with 15 points off the bench, while Amorie Archibald and Derric Jean each added 12 points apiece.

Tech came into its first Conference USA contest leading the league in opponents field goal % at just 37% and were able to limit Southern Miss to just 34% shooting from the field.

Tyler Stevenson led the Golden Eagles with 12 points.

Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss will square off once again Saturday afternoon at 4 pm inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

