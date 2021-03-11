BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs defeat FAU 75-69 to advance in C-USA Tournament

It wasn't easy, but Louisiana Tech (21-6) picked up a gutsy 75-69 win over FAU (13-10) in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA tournament Thursday night.

Playing without its starting PG Cobe Williams, the Bulldogs knew it would be no easy feat to survive and advance.

However, Eric Konkol's squad found a way. Following the win, Konkol said, "We found just enough on the offensive end to come away with a really gritty win."

Louisiana Tech got off to a slow start in the first half, but some hot shooting by Kalob Ledoux and Amorie Archibald gave the Bulldogs a 37-36 lead at intermission.

With 4:06 remaining and the game tied at 64, Kenneth Lofton Jr picked up his 4th personal foul on a reach around in the low post. Lofton Jr was hit with a technical foul to follow, which fouled him out of the game.

FAU went to the FT line, made two technical free throws to take a 66-64 lead. Karlis Silins would then make one of two to give the Owls a 67-64 lead.

From that point forward, it was all Louisiana Tech.

Eric Konkol turned to his sensational sophomore Isaiah Crawford, and he delivered.

Crawford would score 9 of the Bulldogs last 11 points down the stretch to give Tech the 75-69 win.

For the game, Crawford finished with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks. Eric Konkol on Crawford following the game, "he was a monster in the second half." Crawford had 18 of his 21 in the second half.

Kalob Ledoux (14), Amorie Archibald (13), and Jacolby Pemberton (13) also scored in double-figures for the Dunkin' Dogs.

Michael Forrest scored a game-high 22 points for FAU in defeat.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action tomorrow at 2 PM against North Texas in semifinal action of the Conference USA tournament. The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Use the promo code "BTB1" and get 6 months of premium access. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2020-2021 season.