Louisiana Tech and FIU were in a tightly contested battle throughout the game Thursday night, but in the end the Bulldogs earned a 60-57 win.

With the win, Tech moved to 18-7 overall and 9-4 in Conference USA play.

The first half was filled with multiple runs by each team. Tech opened the game on a 10-2 run, FIU would follow with a 15-0 run, before Tech followed with 15-2 run of its own.

All in all, Tech lead by 1 at the half, 29-28.

Both teams would trade baskets throughout most of the second half. With 2:57 remaining, an Isaiah Banks lay-up would give FIU a 55-54 lead.

Tech would answer with an Amorie Archibald lay-up as he came slashing through the lane to give Tech a 56-55 lead with 2:28 remaining.

On the following possession, Jacolby Pemberton was fouled on a three-point shot with 1:40 remaining. The junior would knock down 2 of 3 to give Tech a 58-55 lead.

After Devon Andrews missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Panthers, DaQuan Bracey would drive baseline for Tech and convert an easy lay-up to give the Bulldogs a 60-55 lead with 1:16 to go.

An Andrews lay-up with 57 seconds remaining got the Panthers within 3 at 60-57.

After Bracey missed a jumper, Derric Jean would pick up a huge steal for Tech and go to the foul line with 15 seconds remaining looking to ice the game.

Jean would miss both free throws, giving FIU a chance to tie in the final seconds. However, Jean would quickly redeem himself and block Antonio Daye's three-pointer at the buzzer to give Tech the win.

FIU entered the match-up Thursday night averaging 78.5 points per game. Tech limited the Panthers to only 57 points on 23-58 (39%) shooting from the field and 6/25 (24%) from behind the three-point line.

For Tech, Amorie Archibald lead the way with 17 points on 6/12 shooting from the field.

Mo Muhammed also added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Devon Andrews would lead the Panthers with 22 points on 9/14 shooting from the field.

Tech will be back in action Saturday afternoon against FAU. Tipoff is set for 2 pm on ESPN+.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!