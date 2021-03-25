BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs defeat Western Kentucky 72-65 to advance in NIT

Louisiana Tech (23-7) defeated Western Kentucky (21-8) by a score of 72-65 to advance in the NIT Thursday night.

Eric Konkol's squad played one of its best games of the season Thursday night.

It was a game of runs in the first half between two conference foes.

A Luke Frampton 3-pointer gave Western Kentucky a 21-19 lead with 8:04 remaining in the first half.

Tech would then go on a 8-0 run to take a 27-21 lead with 6:43 left in the first half.

Western Kentucky would respond with a 10-0 run capped off by a Taveion Hollingsworth 3-pointer to take a 31-27 lead with just 3:26 remaining until intermission.

Over the final 3:26 Tech would go on a 12-0 run off of four 3-point field goals to take a 39-31 into the half.

In the second half, WKU would get within 2 at 45-43 after a Jordan Rawls three with 14:57 remaining in the game.

Tech responded with an 8-1 run to take an 9-point lead with 12:13 remaining.

With Tech leading by 6, Kenneth Lofton Jr would deliver the knock-out blow with a steal and stuff to put Tech up 68-60 with 49 seconds remaining.

Isaiah Crawford and Exavian Christian would knock down 4 free throws in the final minute to secure the 72-65 victory.

The Bulldogs knocked down 11/18 (61%) from 3-point range in the win.

Kalob Ledoux led the way individually with 20 points. The senior knocked down 6/7 from 3-point range.

Lofton Jr and Amorie Archibald each added 11 points for the Bulldogs.

For WKU, Jordan Rawls led the way with 20 points.

Louisiana Tech will now face-off with Mississippi State in the Semifinals on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 PM.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1. Use the promo code "BTB1" and get 6 months of premium access. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2020-2021 season.