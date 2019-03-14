Louisiana Tech (20-13) led by as many as 11 points in the second half Thursday night but were done in by an Ahmad Caver three-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to lose to ODU (24-8) by a score of 57-56.

With Louisiana Tech leading 56-54, Old Dominion got the basketball after two DaQuan Bracey missed free throws.

Caver would bring the ball up and miss a jumper with 10 seconds remaining, but Kalu Ezikpe would keep the ball alive with an offensive rebound. Ezikpe would quickly kick the ball out to Caver in the corner where he would bury a three over Bracey to give the Monarchs a 57-56 lead.

Bracey would get one last look at a three from the top of the key for Tech, but it would not go down.

In the defeat, Tech was only 5/13 at the FT line. Bracey led Tech with 12 points, while Amorie Archibald added 8 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds in the defeat.

Caver led ODU with 17 points and 8 assists.

The Dunkin' Dogs will finish their season with a 20-13 overall record.