Louisiana Tech fell 83-79 in overtime to Marshall Saturday night.

In a game that featured 13 lead changes, Marshall made a few more plays in the end to earn the victory.



The Bulldogs built all 11-point lead at 49-38 with 12:52 remaining on a Kalob Ledoux free throw after a lay-up in which he converted and was fouled.



Marshall would follow with a 19-5 run to take a 57-54 lead with 7:30 remaining.



After the two teams traded blows down the stretch, Amorie Archibald went to the free throw line with Tech leading 67-66 with 22 seconds remaining. The junior converted 1 of 2 free throws to give Tech a 68-66 lead.



Marshall would then get a big offensive rebound on the ensuing possession and Mykel Beyers converted the fall away jumper to tie the game at 68 and send the game into OT.



A Jarrod West three-pointer with 1:04 remaining in OT gave Marshall an 80-76 lead which was ultimately too much to overcome.



In overtime, Tech went just 4/8 from the charity stripe. For the game, Tech went 19/29 (66%). For comparison, Marshall was just 8/18 (44%) at the line.



For Tech offensively, Ledoux lead the way with 16 points in 29 minutes off the bench.



Andrew Gordon also added 12 points and 8 rebounds in 14 minutes of action.



For Marshall, West lead the way with 25 points and 7 assists.



Byers came into the game averaging only 4 points per game for the Thundering Herd but knocked down 6/9 from 3 on his way to a career-high 24 points on this night.



Tech is now tied for third place with FIU and Charlotte at 8-4 in league play.



The Bulldogs will be back in action Thursday night at home against FIU. Tip-off is set for 6:30 pm.



