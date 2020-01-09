Louisiana Tech fell at UTSA by a score of 89-73 Thursday night.

The Road Runners made a program-record 18 three pointers on the evening in the win.

Jhivvan Jackson knocked down 8 three pointers on his way to scoring a game-high 37 points for UTSA.

UTSA led by 26 at the half after shooting 56% and knocking down 11 threes in the first half.

Louisiana Tech was able to get within 12 late in the second half but were unable to overcome UTSA's hot shooting.

For the Bulldogs, Kalob Ledoux and DaQuan Bracey led the way with 12 points each. Derric Jean also chipped in with 10.

Louisiana Tech continued to struggle at the free throw line as the Bulldogs went just 15/29 (51%) in the defeat.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday night at UTEP. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm on ESPN+.

