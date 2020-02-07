Louisiana Tech dropped a 65-54 decision at Western Kentucky Thursday night.

In a match-up of two of the top three teams in Conference USA, the Hilltoppers were clearly better on this night. Tech would never lead in the game and trailed at one point by 22 points.

Tech made one brief run in the second half to get the lead down to 10 at 53-43 with 11:10 remaining but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would get.

For the night, WKU made 19/23 free throws while Tech was only 2/4 at the charity stripe.

DaQuan Bracey led Tech in scoring with 9 points on 3/11 shooting from the field.

Jordan Rawls led the way for the Hilltoppers with a game-high 19 points.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Saturday night at Marshall. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm on ESPN+.

