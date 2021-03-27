BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs fall to Mississippi State 84-62 in NIT Semifinals

Louisiana Tech (23-8) fell 84-62 to Mississippi State (18-14) in the semifinals of the NIT Saturday afternoon.

State opened the game on an 11-0 run, and Tech was never able to recover. Eric Konkol's squad never lead in the defeat.

Mississippi State lead 41-29 at the half after D.J. Stewart scored 19 first half points to lead the way.

Tech would get the lead down to 13 at 54-41 with 12:35 remaining after a Kalob Ledoux 3-pointer from the left wing.

However, Mississippi State would not allow Louisiana Tech get any closer in cruising to the 84-62 win.

DJ Stewart and Iverson Molinar both scored 23 points for State. The duo combined to knock down 9/13 from 3-point range.

Kenneth Lofton Jr lead the Bulldogs with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals, and 3 blocks.

Louisiana Tech will square-off with Colorado State in the 3rd place game Sunday afternoon at 2 PM.

