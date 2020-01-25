Louisiana Tech went on the road and beat UAB 72-58 in Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

For the first time in four tries, the Bulldogs completed to the two-game road trip sweep at Middle Tennessee and UAB.

Tech would fall behind 6-0 early after a pair of three pointers by UAB before Tech went on an 11-0 run to take a lead that it would never relinquish.

Kalob Ledoux would give Tech a 23-point lead, it's biggest of the contest, when he knocked down a three-pointer from the right wing with 6:22 remaining.

Ledoux would lead Tech in scoring on this day as he poured in 17 points off the bench.

DaQuan Bracey (12 pts) and Jacolby Pemberton (10 pts) would each score in double-figures for the Bulldogs as well.

The story of the game throughout was rebounding. Tech out-rebounded UAB 39-24. The Bulldog defense also limited UAB to just 38% shooting from the field.

Kassim Nicholson led UAB with 15 points and 6 rebounds in the loss.

With the win, Tech is now 15-5 overall and 6-2 in Conference USA action.

The Bulldogs will return home next Thursday night when they will host Charlotte. Tipoff is set for 6:30 pm on ESPN+.

