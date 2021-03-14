BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs headed to NIT, get Ole Miss in First Round

Louisiana Tech (21-7) earned a bid to the NIT Sunday night.

The Dunkin' Dogs will square-off with Ole Miss (16-11) out of the SEC.

Ole Miss is the #1 seed, Tech the #4 seed.

Tipoff is set for 8 PM CT on Friday, March 19th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

Louisiana Tech finished its regular season at 21-7 overall. The Dunkin' Dogs went 12-4 in C-USA play, #1 in the West Division.

Isaiah Crawford leads the Bulldogs in scoring, averaging 12.1 points per game.

Ole Miss finished its season at 16-13 overall. The Rebels went 10-8 in SEC play, 4th in the West Division.

Devontae Shuler leads Kermit Davis' squad in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game.

Louisiana Tech will be playing in its 4th NIT in the last 9 seasons.

