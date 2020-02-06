Louisiana Tech (17-5, 8-2) will hit the road Thursday night for a match-up with Western Kentucky (14-8, 7-3).

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 pm on CBS Sports Network. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

The Bulldogs enter Thursday night's contest as winners of four straight conference games and are now tied at the top of the conference standings with North Texas at 8-2 in league play.

DaQuan Bracey continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively averaging 12.9 points per game on 49% shooting from the field. During Tech's current 4-game winning streak, Bracey is averaging 14.8 points per game and is shooting 57% from 3-point range.

The Hilltopper's come into the match-up with Louisiana Tech having lost their last two games at Florida Atlantic and Florida International. The two losses came by a combined 9 points.

After losing stud center Charles Bassey for the season just 10 games in, WKU has gone to a small lineup.

In the game against FIU on Saturday, the Hilltoppers did not start a player over 6'6. In fact, no WKU starter played fewer than 32 minutes.

Although the Rick Stansbury's squad doesn't possess a lot of depth, they do have plenty of talent.

Taveion Hollingsworth will lead the way offensively and is averaging 15.4 points per game from his shooting guard spot.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives Louisiana Tech a 50.4% chance at earning the win Thursday night.

